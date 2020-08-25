- Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event saw Bronson Reed pay tribute to the late Bam Bam Bigelow with his custom ring attire.

The WWE Performance Center just released this behind-the-scenes video of Reed talking about what inspired him to get the gear created, and how much he looked up to Bigelow and others.

- Mustafa Ali was kept off WWE RAW once again this week, but he revealed on Twitter that he did work Monday's WWE Main Event tapings from the Amway Center in Orlando. As seen below, Ali noted that he proved on Main Event why he's just too good.

He wrote, "Not performing on #WWERAW tonight, but taking an opportunity on #WWEMainEvent this week to show everyone I'm way too good. Like waayyyy too good."

As we've noted, Ali has worked just three RAW matches since being brought to the roster in late July for his return from a hiatus. He recently lost a Main Event match to Riddick Moss on August 6.

Below is Ali's full tweet with photos: