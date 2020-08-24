WWE Hall-of-Famer Bully Ray, fka Bubba Ray Dudley, has not taken too kindly to a critic of Otis on Twitter. At the end of last night's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Bully Ray asked fans to rate their favorite match, their reaction to the return of Roman Reigns, and thoughts on ThunderDome, among other questions.

While responding to a post by one fan, which read, "Otis is the s--ts. I actually just flushed a otis," Bully Ray savagely noted how Otis was living the good life and getting to hug Mandy Rose on screen, as opposed to the Twitter user with a grand total of seven followers.

"Otis works for WWE, makes a great living, is on TV, is extremely entertaining and gets to hug and kiss Mandy.

"You have 7 followers," wrote one half of the legendary tag team, The Dudley Boyz.

This is not the first time that Bully Ray has praised Otis. Besides defending WWE's decision to give Otis the Money in the Bank briefcase on his Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray has put over the Heavy Machinery star on several occasions. Bully Ray was also one of the first to tweet out his congratulations to Otis for defeating Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania earlier this year.

You can view Bully Ray's tweet below: