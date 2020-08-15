WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) believes it will take Vince McMahon barely five minutes "to fall in love" with the on-screen work of Joseph Park (fka TNA/Impact's Abyss).

During last night's SmackDown, Park made his first-ever appearance on WWE television as an analytics expert and aide of WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

In what appeared like a dig at AEW's rankings system, the duo came down to the ring and displayed a whiteboard listing the contenders for Styles' Intercontinental Championship. Styles said he had hired a team of analytics experts to come up with the "Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistics System" or the P.I.S.S. system.

After the board revealed no contenders listed below Styles, Jeff Hardy appeared and challenged "The Phenomenal One" to a match. Upon being denied a shot at the IC title, Hardy attacked Styles and then wrote his name and inscribed his signature on the whiteboard.

"Its gonna take VKM about 5 min to fall in love with Abyss/Joseph Park on-screen work," Ray tweeted soon after the segment.

Bully Ray definitely knows a thing or two about Abyss, a TNA Hall-of-Famer. They feuded for the TNA World Championship back in 2013 and had a memorable hardcore match at Slammiversary 2012 and a Monster's Ball match at TNA Genesis 2012.

A little later, Styles was seen yelling at Park for handing him a permanent marker. After the SmackDown broadcast, Park apologized to Styles via a tweet.

As reported earlier, Styles vs. Hardy has been made official for next week's SmackDown. It was previously rumored for SummerSlam, and may still happen on the PPV.

