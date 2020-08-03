Budding AEW superstar MJF nearly became a member of the Inner Circle, according to Chris Jericho.

"He was asked, but we never got to the point of actually making him a part of the stable," Jericho revealed on his Saturday Night Special podcast.

During the second episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF teased joining Jericho's stable when he came down to the ring to rescue Cody, Dustin Rhodes, and The Young Bucks from a beat down courtesy the Inner Circle. However, MJF, a babyface at the time, took out the Inner Circle to prove his loyalty to Cody.

Jericho also heaped praise on MJF for his State of the Industry promo last week on Dynamite. However, in typical Jericho fashion, Le Champion stated that he was "still the best promo" in all of AEW, and will remind fans of his mic skills during his upcoming debate with Orange Cassidy.

"Last week, MJF cut such an incredible promo, to announce his candidacy to be the next champion. As good as his promo was, I want to make sure that I remind people of who the best promo in AEW is. MJF is great but he is not better than me just yet," added Jeircho, the first-ever AEW champion.

Jericho also endorsed MJF as the next AEW champion. MJF is in line to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at AEW All Out on September 5.

"MJF is great, he has everything it takes to become the next AEW champion. I would probably like to see him becoming the champion, I am a big supporter of him."

