The New Day caught up with former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi on The New Day: Feel the Power podcast recently where the four reminisced about Team B.AD.

Team B.A.D. was a faction that consisted of Sasha Banks and Tamina and was created in 2015 as part of the Divas Revolution that saw the call-ups of three of the Four Horsewomen, Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Naomi reminisced about Team B.A.D with The New Day talking about her bond with Tamina and Banks.

"I just think that at that time we were just all at a point in our careers with Sasha and Tamina where we just wanted more and wanted to grow and get better, and there's so much change that's happening in the division and just knowing what such a superstar Sasha was and what she was going to be without a doubt, it was always a pleasure to work with her, to have insight from her," Naomi said. "For me, Sasha is like the best we have, in my opinion.

"Just me and Tamina kind of being there in the game for a while, it was just like a breath of fresh air. To be working together and just struggling and trying to fight for things, and I just think it was something we always have, it was respected with each other. We were just super excited to be working with each other. It was just really really fun times, and I got to work with Sasha in NXT way before she became The Boss. And I just thought she was always an amazing person and really admired her ability and her love and passion for wrestling, so it was just exciting for us when she came in the roster.

"And we were able to hang together, ride together, vibe together. It was just always love and positivity and us just wanting to uplift each other and help each other get through the main roster struggles we just had fun. We just made the best of everything and we just had fun and those videos at one point were really just all we had to look forward to doing with each other and we just got to the point where we're just about to get outrageous and ridiculous with these videos as we can because they were just popping us."

Team B.A.D. had their own backstage antics with The New Day on social media showing how close everyone was. Naomi talked about learning about the creation of the group and her and Tamina's excitement that Banks would be part of their faction.

"When we heard that they were finally making the three teams, we were just hoping that we got Sasha because it just fit, and it almost wouldn't have made sense to be with anybody else in our team," Naomi pointed out. "I feel like how they structured the teams were pretty on point, and then we were happy to find out at ringside one day who was going to be with who.

"Tamina and I just looked at each other and smiled and started jumping up and down! And 'you guys go figure out a team name, and we all were like since we are the heels and we're going to bad, why don't we call ourselves bad?!' And Sasha says, 'Yeah I like that,' and we were trying to come up with acronyms for it and kind of came up with the 'Beautiful and Dangerous,' but I think originally it was 'Beautiful and Dominating' or something stank like that, but we made it work."

#NaomiDeservesBetter was one of the top trending topics on Twitter about a month ago. The hashtag was made in appreciation of Naomi and her illustrious career in WWE so far. Naomi talked about feeling grateful for her career and her desire to show more.

"I'm really grateful for the career that I've had, and the moment's that I've had and the things that have happened, but the beautiful thing about this job is you can never stop growing," Naomi noted. "If you really love and you're into it, you're going to always want more. You're going to always want to elevate and continue to get better and that's kind of just where I'm at now. I really feel like there's more to show and more to prove than more to do. So, that lets me know I'm not done yet and I'm still loving it and I'm still here."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The New Day: Feel the Power with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.