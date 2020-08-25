RETRIBUTION once again clashed with members of the WWE roster on tonight's live post-SummerSlam edition of RAW on the USA Network.

The main event of tonight's RAW from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando saw Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio team up to face Seth Rollins and Murphy. The match ended when the masked men and women of RETRIBUTION hit the ring. After Murphy took a double 619 from father and son, Dominik went to the top turnbuckle to follow up but the lights started flickering, for the first time on this show. Rollins then shoved Dominik from the top to the mat, and that's when RETRIBUTION stormed the ring and surrounded Dominik.

Rey chased Rollins and Murphy to the stage, but ran back to the ring to be with his son. RETRIBUTION attacked Rey and Dominik as Rey tried escorting his son out of the ring. The masked invaders ended up launching Rey and Dominik to the floor, and two of the bigger RETRIBUTION members launched Rey face-first into the ring post like a torpedo. RETRIBUTION ended the segment by standing over Rey and Dominik, taunting and yelling at them while Rollins and Murphy watched from the stage with smiles on their faces. RAW went off the air with RETRIBUTION standing tall together on the ring apron.

There's been some speculation on WWE revealing members of RETRIBUTION at next Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, now that they've mixed it up with both rosters, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates on what WWE has planned for RETRIBUTION. Below are several shots from tonight's RAW closer: