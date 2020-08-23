WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon says that the company intends to eventually have equal representation of men and women on the active rosters of all three brands, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

To promote this weekend's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Stephanie did a media call and spoke in length about the women's evolution and the steps that WWE will take to feature its women wrestlers in better storylines and more main event fixtures.

During her chat with Charlotte Wilder of Fox Sports, Stephanie noted that women being featured in main events should no longer be considered "a big deal" as it was a few years ago when the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch started headlining both PPVs and weekly shows.

"I don't want it to be a big deal anymore when our women are the main event. I think that they just should be equally alongside the men. There needs to be parity on the roster, I'd love to see an equal number of men and women equally represented. Of course, at times that would ebb and flow, but I think that would be very important. And just more storylines, more women, more storylines. I think that we've done a good job — I really do — but I think we can do even better," said Stephanie, who recently revealed that WWE is actively looking to hire more female writers.

Stephanie also praised her husband, Triple H, for hiring high-level women athletes and preparing them for the main roster through the Performance Center and NXT.

"The women's evolution happened in our business [once] we started recruiting and training athletes," Stephanie said. "Triple H started recruiting elite female as well as male athletes and training the women the same as the men — giving them the same match time, the same opportunity, the same number of reps. And like anything else, the more reps you have, the better you're going to be. And these women just really stole the show and rose to the occasion. The audience started chanting, 'this is wrestling' and 'women's wrestling.'"

Stephanie also revealed that she "is trying" to put together another all-women event such as Evolution, which first took place in October 2018.