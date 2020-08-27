Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Karrion Kross relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship

* How the cancelled NBA Playoffs could affect WWE and AEW

* William Regal announcing a huge Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match to determine a new champion

* Wade Barrett's WWE NXT commentary debut

* Breezango winning the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

* Bray Wyatt's message to Goldberg

* AEW Dynamite's Saturday night quarter hour viewership numbers

* AEW Dynamite tickets hitting the resale market

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with Ring of Honor's KellyAnne

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think should be the next WWE NXT Champion

