Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on chaotic RAW tapings

* Shane McMahon debuting RAW Underground

* WWE's new "Chaos" faction

* WWE reportedly looking at Atlantic City for SummerSlam

* AEW Dynamite being preempted for the NBA

* MJF getting an AEW World Title shot at All Out

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with NJPW's Rocky Romero

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing RAW Underground

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.