WWE Superstar Finn Balor is not typically known for his tattoos. However, his new tattoos may change that.

Last year, Balor got a matching tattoo with his girlfriend Fox Sports Host Veronica Rodriguez. A few months later, Balor showed off a new hand tattoo and then showed off a dinosaur tattoo on his arm.

The dinosaur tattoo now has new company with Balor revealing that he has gotten three more tattoos on that same area of his arm. He got a dandelion, a cactus and a seagull.

He revealed them in a Twitter video with the caption, "Dinosaur Dandelion Cactus Seagul".

You can view Balor's new ink below: