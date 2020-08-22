WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman showed more flashes of a possible heel persona during last night's edition of SmackDown.

After the entire SmackDown roster saved him from a beat down at the hands of RETRIBUTION, Strowman actually snapped and attacked Drew Gulak and Jey Uso instead of thanking his fellow locker room mates. Furthermore, during the final segment of the show, Strowman launched arch rival Bray Wyatt from a loading dock down to the concrete floor.

After SmackDown went off the air, Gulak called out Strowman in a backstage interview, challenging the Monster Among Men to a fight.

"Man, I tried to help [Strowman] up. He's our champion, right?" Gulak said. "I was trying to the right thing, help him up [back to his feet]. He turns around and clobbers me. That's not how a Champion has to be, but Braun, I'll tell you what man, dude, Braun, if you want to fight, you know where to find me. I'm not hard to find."

Gulak addressed Strowman before heading to the announcers desk for last night's 205 Live.