Last night, MVP announced on Instagram that he has come to terms on a multi-year contract with the WWE.

MVP celebrated the occasion with his drink of choice, a Japanese single malt whisky called The Yamazaki.

MVP wrote on Instagram, "Tonight, I'm drinking 'the good stuff'. Yamazaki 18 from @suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai! ?? NOW... it's official!"

The 46-year-old MVP returned to the WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. After teasing his retirement on Instagram, MVP brought back the VIP Lounge on the February 10 episode of Monday Night Raw, and has since been a permanent fixture on the show.

In addition to being an on-screen performer, MVP also worked as a backstage producer with the WWE.

MVP is currently the mouthpiece of The Hurt Business, a new stable that also features Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Last week, the faction ran roughshod over Raw Underground and promises to create more havoc in the future.

You can view MVP's post below: