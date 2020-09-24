AEW star Serena Deeb announced she will be self-quarantining for 10 days after she came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Serena Deeb was supposed to be on next week's NWA/UWN "Primetime Live" PPV in a match against Allysin Kay. NWA has reported that Nicole Savoy will take her place.
Below is her statement that she released today:
Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. I am taking extra precautions and will be self-quarantining for 10 days.
Due to this, I unfortunately have to postpone the match at Primetime Live next week with Allysin Kay.
I offer my utmost apologies for this. This is a serious matter, and the health and safety of everyone involved always comes first. -Serena Deeb
As reported this week, AEW announced that Serena Deeb had officially joined the company. She had made her AEW debut earlier this month in a match against NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.
As reported yesterday, AEW star Lance Archer had tested positive for COVID-19.
Below is NWA's tweet along with Deeb's statement:
Allysin Kay is going to have a hell of a battle on her hands with Nicole Savoy at Prime Time Live on 9/29!— NWA (@nwa) September 24, 2020
We wish Serena Deeb all the best & look forward to when we can reschedule.@unitedwrestling @Sienna @NikiMSavo @Billy @CWFHMarquez@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/dgRk4KthfE