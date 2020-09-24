AEW star Serena Deeb announced she will be self-quarantining for 10 days after she came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Serena Deeb was supposed to be on next week's NWA/UWN "Primetime Live" PPV in a match against Allysin Kay. NWA has reported that Nicole Savoy will take her place.

Below is her statement that she released today:

Earlier this week, I came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19. I am taking extra precautions and will be self-quarantining for 10 days. Due to this, I unfortunately have to postpone the match at Primetime Live next week with Allysin Kay. I offer my utmost apologies for this. This is a serious matter, and the health and safety of everyone involved always comes first. -Serena Deeb

As reported this week, AEW announced that Serena Deeb had officially joined the company. She had made her AEW debut earlier this month in a match against NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

As reported yesterday, AEW star Lance Archer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Below is NWA's tweet along with Deeb's statement: