Beyond Wrestling has announced they are returning to IWTV for a streaming special on Sunday, September 20.

The indie promotion tweeted, "BREAKING: Beyond Wrestling returns to @indiewrestling for a LIVE streaming special on Sunday afternoon, September 20th sponsored by https://ShopIWTV.com! The goal of this card is to feature wrestlers that haven't had a chance to compete for us since the start of the pandemic."

Kimber Lee, Joey Janela, and Priscilla Kelly were some of the wrestlers at the promotion's latest event, "Wear Sunscreen." The event had taken place last month in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

IWTV has about 225 independent wrestling promotions on its streaming platform. Beyond Wrestling alone has over 150 events on the platform that are currently available to watch.

Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro Wrestling, ICW, and DEFY are just a few other notables that are on the service. The monthly price for Independent Wrestling TV is $10.

Below are tweets about tonight's announcement:

Announcement in an hour ?? — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 9, 2020