UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic joined Chris Van Vliet recently to discuss his career. Miocic successfully defended his title in August against Daniel Cormier at UFC 252. Miocic, who holds a record of 20-3-0 in UFC, was asked if he could see himself squaring off against former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar last competed in the Octagon in 2016 defeating Mark Hunt. The result would later be changed to a no contest as a result of failing two anti-doping tests.

It was reported that Lesnar is now officially a free agent as his WWE contract expired this past April. While there is an assumption that Lesnar will return to WWE sooner or later, UFC President Dana White said that he would be welcome back in UFC if he decided he wanted to have another fight.

Miocic said that he would absolutely defend his title against Lesnar and noted it would be an easy night for him.

"Yeah, I'll fight anyone," Miocic said. "There's no question. I don't care. I would take that fight in a heartbeat. It would be an early night for me."

Miocic has won eight of his last nine fights dating back to 2015. Lesnar, for his part, has not commented on a possible UFC return.

WWE is currently said to be factoring Lesnar into their plans for WrestleMania 37. Lesnar last wrestled for the company earlier this year losing the WWE Universal Championship to Drew McIntyre.

