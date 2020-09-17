WWE legend "IRS" Mike Rotunda recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss his WWE release, compare the abilities of his two sons, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and a whole lot more.

Interestingly, Rotunda noted how Wyatt feels that his younger brother, Dallas, is actually "a better worker" than him.

"Bray has been a world champion a few times, and I'm sure he will do it again. Bo has been a tag team champion and has a lot of ability. Even his brother, Bray, will tell you that is Bo is actually a better worker.

"I can tell you that Bo has a lot of ability, and WWE needs to figure out a way to capitalize on that and enhance his career," said Rotunda.

Rotunda, who worked as a backstage producer in WWE for 14 years until his recent release, touched upon how Wyatt came up with his on-screen character.

"Bray has a very creative mind and came up with most of the character himself. However, creative did help in it, and gave him some inputs. As for the Firefly Fun House version of Bray, I believe that character was inspired by Mr. Rogers.

"To be honest, I thought the original Bray Wyatt character was truly out of the box because nobody had seen anything like that. He pulled it off brilliantly," added Rotunda.

However, Rotunda admitted that he had no idea as to the origins of "The Fiend" character.

"Honestly, I didn't even know he was going to do the Fiend stuff. All of sudden, I was watching it on TV and was a new fan just like everyone else. Despite working for the same company, we would go for a month without being on the same show."

Rotunda also joked that his sons didn't inherit their creativity from him, "A lot of people don't know this, but Bo is very creative like his brother. They definitely didn't get that from me!"

When asked if he was surprised to be released by WWE, Rotunda said that he expected to be fired after being furloughed in April.

"When I got furloughed in April, I kind of prepared myself for the inevitable. I am perfectly fine with the release. I had a great run with the WWE. At my age of 62, it was getting harder to do all the travelling and keep that pace.

"Over the last 36 years, I put a lot of time on the road. I am actually enjoying being home now, getting to see my grandkids, and going fishing every chance I get," said the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.