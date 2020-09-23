Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest is now official for the next Takeover event.

NXT General Manager William Regal first announced the match on Twitter, noting that this will be Priest's first Takeover title defense. He made his first defense last week, retaining over Timothy Thatcher.

"One of @WWENXT's rising stars vs. arguably the most consistent performer on the black and gold brand. In his first #NXTTakeOver defense, @ArcherOfInfamy will defend the #WWENXT North American Title against @JohnnyGargano," he wrote.

The next NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Sunday, October 4. It's likely to take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, but it's also been rumored for the Amway Center in Orlando, which would be the WWE ThunderDome debut for Takeover.

Below is the current card for Takeover:

NXT Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator Winner (Bronson Reed or Cameron Grimes or Kushida or Timothy Thatcher or Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Battle Royal Winner (Rhea Ripley or Dakota Kai or Raquel Gonzalez or Candice LeRae or Tegan Nox or Shotzi Blackheart or Kayden Carter or Kacy Catanzaro or Aliyah or Xia Li orIndi Hartwell) vs. Io Shirai (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)