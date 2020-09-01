Netflix is not renewing The Big Show Show starring veteran WWE Superstar Big Show, according to Deadline.

The popular streaming platform has opted not to order the second season of the multi-camera family sitcom. However, there will be a special Christmas episode to be released this December. It was noted that Netflix had already commissioned the special Christmas airing before they decided not to order the second season.

The Christmas episode will not be a series finale, according to the report. The Christmas special is a stand-alone episode that was filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and does not continue the storylines from the first season.

While there will be no new content past the Christmas episode in December, the first season will continue to be available for viewing on Netflix.

The Big Show Show featured 8 episodes that ran around 25-28 minutes each. The first and only season was released back on Monday, April 6. The family sitcom comedy followed a fictional version of Big Show, who starred as a retired pro wrestler raising his three daughters with his wife, at their home in Florida. The series was filmed in 2019 in Los Angeles. Wrestling stars who made special appearances on the show included WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Rikishi and Mark Henry. The Big Show Show was produced by WWE Studios, Northrock 6, and Z+M Industrial Films.

Co-creator Jason Berger took to Twitter and commented on the show coming to an end.

He wrote, "on behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of #thebigshowshow...thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement. Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other! [horns emoji]"

Stay tuned for potential updates on the show. Below is the full tweet from Berger: