AEW has announced Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico for tonight's post-All Out edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Cassidy is coming off his big win over Chris Jericho in the Mimosa Mayhem Match at Saturday's pay-per-view. There's no word yet on if that feud will continue.

It was also announced that Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose will take place tonight. As noted, AEW announced earlier today that Conti has officially signed with the company.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville,

* MJF will host a mandatory campaign meeting

* Matt Hardy speaks following injury scare at All Out

* New AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will celebrate

* Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express

* Kip Sabian reveals his best man for wedding with Penelope Ford

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his new #1 contender Lance Archer will speak

* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee defends against Dustin Rhodes

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match

* Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose