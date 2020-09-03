Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE NXT possibly moving nights

* WWE NXT commentary updates

* Serena Debb's AEW debut

* The Rock testing positive for COVID-19

The full audio from Tony Khan's AEW All Out media call

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which AEW All Out match you are most excited for

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.