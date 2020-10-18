Former WWE star and current AEW star Cash Wheeler praised The New Day on social media. As noted, the popular WWE tag-team was disbanded due to the recent draft.

Cash retweeted WWE's post thanking Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. In his tweet, he called them the best dudes ad noted that he still wasn't sorry about the ice cream cart incident.

His full tweet was the following, "Three of the best dudes I've ever met. Guys who went out of their way to help others any chance they got. Still not sorry about the ice cream cart, though."

Before Cash and AEW star Dax Harwood left WWE for AEW, they had plenty of matches with The New Day. One match was in 2019 at Night of Champions, where they defeated Kofi Kingston and Big E to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Below you can see his tweet: