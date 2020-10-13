Ahead of this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE had announced that Mustafa Ali, the leader of RETRIBUTION, will address the WWE Universe and explain his decision to join the vigilante stable.

However, the segment never took place, even though RETRIBUTION was selected by the red brand as the first pick in the third round of the WWE Draft on Raw.

During the third hour of Raw, Ali tweeted, "Truth awaits no one but me" with a picture of his eyes and mouth covered.

Ali also reacted to RETRIBUTION being drafted by Raw by tweeting, "Why invite demise to your door?"

Last week on Raw, Ali was revealed as the mastermind behind RETRIBUTION in an unexpected turn of events. There is still no word on why the segment was cancelled, especially since it had been advertised almost a week in advance.