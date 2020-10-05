WWE RAW Superstar Natalya took to Twitter on Sunday and indicated she was training in the ring with someone special.

Natalya noted that she and husband Tyson Kidd were training in their wrestling ring, along with the legendary Dr. Tom Prichard. She said she could not reveal who they were training.

She wrote, "Finished a wrestling practice in our ring... @TJWilson ran our practice with "Dr Tom" @drtomprichard man in the middle drills. Forgot how much I love/hate those drills! So much fun ... wish I could tell you who i trained with!! [folded hands emoji] [winking face emoji] [hearts emoji] [women wrestling emoji]"

There's no word yet on who Natalya, Kidd and Dr. Tom are working in the ring with, but speculation has been on everyone from Aalyah Mysterio to Tessa Blanchard, Melina or Ronda Rousey, who seems to be the main name being tossed around among fans.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Natalya's tweet below: