WWE and FOX will be celebrating season two of SmackDown on FOX later this month.

It was announced today that the celebration of the second season of SmackDown on FOX will include a SmackDown Kickoff pre-show on Friday, October 16 at 7:30pm ET. Former WWE talent Renee Young will host that pre-show with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They will be joined with Superstars and other special guests, live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. The season two premiere of SmackDown will then air at 8pm ET.

The celebration also includes the "Best WWE Moments of 2020" special that we reported on earlier today. That special will air this Sunday, October 11 along with FOX's NFL programming. Fans with a NFL game airing at 1pm ET can watch the WWE special at 4:30pm ET, while fans with a NFL game airing at 4:05pm ET can watch the WWE special at 3pm ET.

Stay tuned for more on the second season of SmackDown on FOX. Below is WWE's full announcement sent to us this afternoon: