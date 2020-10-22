Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW pulling Joey Janela from Dynamite over COVID-19 concerns

* ROH's COVID-19 protocols

* Alex Reynolds getting knocked out on Dynamite

* Le Dinner Debonair

* Pat McAfee returning to WWE NXT

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch winning the WWE NXT Championships

* Bray Wyatt teasing a match with T-Bar for Hell In A Cell

Nick's interview with former WWE/WCW Superstar Lance Storm. Featuring Storm discussing:

* His upcoming cameo on Corner Gas

* The character he is playing "Lance Fury"

* His fandom of Corner Gas

* His WWE status

* Training Dominick Mysterio

Lance Storm voices Lance Fury as part of Canada's hit animated series Corner Gas on the upcoming episode "Sound And Fury". The episode debuts on Monday October 26th on CTV Comedy Channel in Canada. The episode will air in the US at a future date that is TBA.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you thought was the better pro wrestling show last night WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

