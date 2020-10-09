Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri joining Nick taking a deep look at WWE's rules for the 2020 Draft and which brands they think all the Superstars will wind up on

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with AJ Gray. Featuring Gray discussing the full For The Culture card for GCW's The Collective

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which WWE Superstar, tag team or faction you think would benefit most from being drafted to another brand

