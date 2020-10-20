WWE Backstage is returning to FS1 for one night only this Friday night.

WWE has just announced that a special one-hour edition of the WWE Backstage studio show will air this Friday night, live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. The show will air at 10pm ET after SmackDown goes off the air. The SmackDown replay will then air at 11pm ET.

As noted, Friday's SmackDown episode will air on FS1 for one night only due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series airing on FOX.

WWE Backstage aired from November 2019 through mid-March of this year after production was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX Sports then announced in June that the show was no longer airing.

Backstage was hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, with appearances by analysts such as CM Punk, Paige, Christian, and others. There's no word yet on who will host the show this Friday night.

Stay tuned for more on WWE programming on FS1 this Friday night. Below is the current line-up for SmackDown:

* The go-home build for Hell In a Cell

* Will SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley sign her contract for the Hell In a Cell match with Sasha Banks?

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns delivers final message to cousin Jey Uso before Hell In a Cell