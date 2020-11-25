The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament kicked off on last night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz defeated Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) in the opening round, but two new stars made their IMPACT debut on the same episode.

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Killer Kelly competed in singles action against Kimber Lee, and in her corner was former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Renee Michelle. Kelly and Michelle will team up next week against the returning Jazz and Jordynne Grace.

Michelle was on an episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where she discussed her wrestling future at the time with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri. When discussing her goals for her future, she kept it open and brought up the idea of her wrestling in Japan.

"Oh, continue on with wrestling," Michelle said. "Who knows, my 'pama' (Chigusa Nagayo), she wants me to come back to Japan. So I might be back there. With me, you never know. You never know."

Michelle also commented on her IMPACT debut on Twitter. Michelle tweeted, "The Money has arrived. You're welcome."

You can view Michelle's tweet below:

The Money has arrived. You're welcome. ????????????? https://t.co/m6CWZaIHPi — Renee Michelle ?????? (@1ReneeMichelle) November 25, 2020

Below is video of her Impact debut: