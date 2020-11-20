WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will make his return during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode.
Bryan has been announced for a match with Jey Uso on tonight's show. This will be a follow-up to Uso attacking Bryan several weeks back, as WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watched.
WWE has also announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be on tonight's SmackDown for a Survivor Series contract signing with Reigns.
Stay tuned for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:
* Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso
* Survivor Series contract signing for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
* Seth Rollins vs. Murphy
* The final build for Survivor Series