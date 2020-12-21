A big Steel Cage match has been announced for the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has just announced that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage this Friday night.

This match comes after Reigns retained his title over Owens in a brutal TLC Match at last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view. The match featured constant interference from Jey Uso.

WWE previously announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will defend his title against Big E on this week's Christmas Day edition of SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on Friday's SmackDown, which will be taped on Tuesday.