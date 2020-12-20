Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Flair made her return during tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view as Asuka's mystery partner, replacing Lana after the injury angle on last Monday's RAW. They teamed up and defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to capture the titles.

This is the first title reign for Asuka and Flair together. Jax and Baszler won the titles back at WWE Payback on August 30, by defeating Bayley and current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Flair had been out of action since losing a title shot to Asuka on the June 17 RAW show. She took some time off to undergo a minor cosmetic procedure. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair watched tonight's title match from backstage, and was shown during the broadcast.

Below are a few shots from tonight's return and title change at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL: