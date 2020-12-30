Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox recently spoke (h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling) with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted where he opened up about working with CM Punk. Knox and Punk were part of the WWE ECW reboot in the mid-2000s.

"It was awesome working with Punk. I never really got to work with him before that," Knox noted. "We'd both been bounced around for a long time, maybe eight-ten years before where we finally got up to finally meet each other. We never met. We never played around in the ring or nothing."

Knox said he watched Punk's tapes and admitted that he was not impressed with Punk's work. However, he admitted that opinion quickly changed once he got in the ring with Punk, and he became of a fan of his right away.

"I remember the first time that we wrestled. I missed like two or three planes, and it was just one of those nightmare days," Knox recalled. "I thought I was never going to get there. I was changing in the car as they were driving me to the arena because the music was on and he was already out in the ring, and I had to jump out of the car and run. Yeah, we ran to the ring and did everything out there. You know what I mean? The lost art (calling it in the ring).

"Everything single thing, including the finish. Before, when I was in Deep South, I was kind of like, I saw him on tape, and I was just like, I don't get it. What's the big deal, man. I don't think he's that good. I don't understand why everybody's talking about him. Then I went out there, and we did our first match, and I was a fan of his ever since. Ah, Oh, that's what it is! Okay, duh, alright!"