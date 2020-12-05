Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will join the likes of Alberto Del Rio, Rob Van Dam, Chris Masters, and Carlito at an upcoming Qatar Pro Wrestling [QPW] event titled The Super Slam III which will take place on October 23, 2021.

QPW has also confirmed appearances by Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Matt Sydal, The Lucha Bros, The Colons, Beast Mode, EC3, Sammy Guevara, and Luchasaurus.

Eric Bischoff, Mark Henry, The Great Khali, and Kevin Nash have also been confirmed for the show.

The Middle East-based wrestling promotion has produced two such big shows in the past and both were held in February. However, next year's show has been postponed until October due to the ongoing pandemic.

Although Moxley's match has yet to be announced, QPW has released a tentative card, which can be seen below:

Main Event for the QPW World Championship:

Alberto Del Rio (c) vs Alofa vs Rob Van Dam vs Chris Raaber

Tag Team Match

Apolos vs Carlito & Chris Masters vs Jody Fleisch & Jonny Storm

Brian Cage vs Michael Elgin

White Eagle vs Matt Cross vs Matt Sydal

Ladders Match:

Caprice Coleman vs PJ Black vs Mil Muertes vs Tristan Archer vs Rich Swann vs Dos Caras

Kick-off Match

Tito Hatem vs Rage vs Classy Ali