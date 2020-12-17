On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, The Jurassic Express discussed how they signed with AEW as well as their faction name. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus first talked about how they first started as a tag team on the indies.

"We wanted to work together though because we had known each other for a long time, and I wanted him to come to Bar Wrestling," Luchasaurus noted. "I wanted to actually wrestle him. I thought that'd be cool.

"Yeah, it was someone else's idea, and I thought, theoretically, it would be kind of cool," Jungle Boy admitted. "I was like whatever. Then we saw on Twitter, we were doing this tag tournament or trios tournament, and someone tweeted, 'Can we have Jungle Boy come out to the ring on Luchasaurus' shoulders.' I was like, 'Yeah, I guess that sounds easy enough,' and we did it. And for some reason, everybody just lost their s--t. That was like the loudest pop of the entire show."

Luchasaurus later revealed that it was AEW President Tony Khan's idea to name them "The Jurassic Express". He admitted that he did not like the name at first, but it later grew on him. Marko Stunt revealed Joey Janela's negative reaction to the name as well as Khan's reaction to Janela's thoughts on the name.

"It's Tony's idea," Luchasaurus revealed. "We were 'A Boy and His Dinosaur' on our own, and then we were trying to figure out how to bring Marko into it, and Tony's like, 'Jurassic Express! That's it. I love it.' I didn't think it at all. I thought it's too goofy, but then it really quickly kind of grew on us, and I'm like, actually, it's cool.

"I actually got offered my contract [at Fight For the Fallen]," Stunt recalled. "At the after party is when I was told what we were going to be called. No, it was a little before, and then Joey found out that we were going to be called The Jurassic Express. And he said, 'What? That's f--king stupid!' And Tony's standing right there, and Tony goes, 'I came up with that though.' And he goes, 'Well, it's f--king stupid!' That's when he goes, 'Well, I appreciate your honesty.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.