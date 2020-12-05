Major League Wrestling announced today that Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) will be making their tag team debut this Wednesday, December 9 at 7 p.m. ET on MLW's weekly series, FUSION.

Violence is Forever is part of Team Filthy. They have been training with Tom Lawlor in Las Vegas. Lawlor is currently in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera Cup.

In today's press release, MLW CEO Court Bauer commented about the tag team.

"The tag team division in MLW is STACKED," said Court Bauer. "Von Erichs, CONTRA, Los Parks, Injustice, the Dynasty, TJP & Bu Ku Dao and now Violence is Forever? This is the most loaded our division has ever been."

Below is the lineup for Wednesday:

* Violence is Forever debut

* Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch) (World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday (Semi-Finals of Opera Cup)