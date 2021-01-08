AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page has seemingly reacted to the violence brought about by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's Presidential Election victory.

While referring to the incident as a "coup attempt," Page wrote on Twitter, "i cant believe i lived through a stupid coup attempt."

The protestors on Wednesday waved Trump banners, broke through barricades and smashed windows to enter the building where Congress convenes. According to reports, one rioter died and several police officers were hospitalized during the clashes. The incident forced Congress to go into lockdown.

Although it appears as if Page was referring to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building, some fans on social media noted that it was possible he was talking about the Bullet Club reunion that closed out this week's AEW Dynamite.

