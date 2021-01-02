- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the first Friday Night SmackDown of 2021.

- Mickie James recently responded to her F-Grade that was assigned to her by FOX Sports' Ryan Satin. Satin had graded the SmackDown roster by how they are being used on TV at the moment, not by their level of talent.

Mickie replied, "The only thing I've ever failed in was Trigonometry. #TrueStory also... who made this list anyway @WWEonFOX & please have them contact my agent. #ThankYou"

Below you can read full the thread:

???? the only thing I've ever failed in was Trigonometry. #TrueStory also... who made this list anyway @WWEonFOX & please have them contact my agent. #ThankYou https://t.co/rFAPAgkOAV — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2021

The one and only @ryansatin made this list all by himself. — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 2, 2021

It's ok! ?? Apparently y'all missed the memo. I'm a Legend now! We shall say F is for Fanciest... clearly! In the future, if my name hits your lips make sure you put RESPECT on it. That's all. Happy 202Won & I can't wait to see you on Monday!!! ??#WWERaw ???? #LegendsNight ?? https://t.co/QOKDRUjx8l pic.twitter.com/AH3HSxx1tu — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2021

I forgot. Sarcasm & humor doesn't always translate in tweets. My bad y'all! #calmdown ???? — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 2, 2021

- Retribution member T-BAR took to Twitter to say that the group hates everyone especially Mansoor.

T-BAR tweeted, "We hate every @WWE Superstar. Especially this guy. Deserves a punch square in his face. #RETRIBUTION"

Mansoor recently defeated Jake Atlas on yesterday's episode of WWE 205 Live.