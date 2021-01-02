- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the first Friday Night SmackDown of 2021.

- Mickie James recently responded to her F-Grade that was assigned to her by FOX Sports' Ryan Satin. Satin had graded the SmackDown roster by how they are being used on TV at the moment, not by their level of talent.

Mickie replied, "The only thing I've ever failed in was Trigonometry. #TrueStory also... who made this list anyway @WWEonFOX & please have them contact my agent. #ThankYou"

Below you can read full the thread:

- Retribution member T-BAR took to Twitter to say that the group hates everyone especially Mansoor.

T-BAR tweeted, "We hate every @WWE Superstar. Especially this guy. Deserves a punch square in his face. #RETRIBUTION"

Mansoor recently defeated Jake Atlas on yesterday's episode of WWE 205 Live.