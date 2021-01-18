It looks like RETRIBUTION will be in action during tonight's WWE RAW episode on the USA Network.

T-BAR took to Twitter this afternoon and posted a teaser for RAW.

"Tonight, once again, somebody will be destroyed by us. Guess who. #RETRIBUTION," he wrote, which was re-tweeted by WWE.

RETRIBUTION has picked up several wins over the past few months, since right before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Last week's RAW saw T-BAR defeat Xavier Woods in singles action. RETRIBUTION did not appear during the Legends Night RAW on January 4, but Mustafa Ali defeated Ricochet on December 28, T-BAR defeated Ricochet on December 21, and Mace defeated Ricochet on December 14. Dana Brooke and Ricochet defeated Reckoning and Slapjack on December 7, but Slapjack picked up a win over Ricochet on November 30. The group did not wrestle on November 23, but their big eight-man win over Riddle, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman and Sheamus came on November 16, which was the Survivor Series go-home show.

The only match announced for tonight's RAW as of this writing is non-title action with Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion & WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. It was also announced that Randy Orton will address the recent fireball attack by Bliss.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

