Toru Yano defeated Chase Owens, BUSHI, and Bad Luck Fale to become the new provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy Holder at tonight's Wrestle Kingdom 15. While the Bullet Club members argued over who was going to get a pin attempt, Yano landed a double lowblow on them, and then got the pin on BUSHI.

Yano will now have to defend the rights to the trophy throughout the rest of the year if he wants to be crown the official winner at the end of 2021. Yano was last year's trophy winner.

