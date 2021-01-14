Vice TV has revealed that the "Dark Side of the Ring" season 3 premiere will focus on the life and career of the late Brian Pillman.

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will appear on the season 3 premiere episode to discuss his former tag team partner and friend.

Austin will discuss his appearance on Dark Side of the Ring, plus his own career and retirement, during tonight's new episode of Vice TV's "Cari & Jemele (Won't) Stick To Sports" show. You can see a clip fo Austin on that show above.

There's still no word on when season 3 will premiere, but we will keep you updated. It's been reported that other season 3 topics will include XPW, FMW, Nick Gage, the WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea event from 1995, and The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and his children - Sam Houston, Rockin' Robin, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts).

Stay tuned for more.