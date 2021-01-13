Over the last week we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide the best of 2020. Below are the winners:

Male Wrestler Of The Year

Drew McIntyre (WWE: 35%)

Female Wrestler Of The Year

Bayley (WWE: 39%)

Tag Team Of The Year

Golden Role Models - Bayley and Sasha Banks (WWE: 35%)

Cruiserweight / X-Division Star / Jr. Heavyweight Of The Year

Cedric Alexander (WWE: 38%)

Breakout Star Of The Year

Roman Reigns (WWE: 33%)

Event Of The Year

AEW's Tribute to Brodie Lee (AEW: 42%)

Match Of The Year

Men's Royal Rumble (WWE: 32%)

