Over the last week we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide the best of 2020. Below are the winners:
Male Wrestler Of The Year
Drew McIntyre (WWE: 35%)
Female Wrestler Of The Year
Bayley (WWE: 39%)
Tag Team Of The Year
Golden Role Models - Bayley and Sasha Banks (WWE: 35%)
Cruiserweight / X-Division Star / Jr. Heavyweight Of The Year
Cedric Alexander (WWE: 38%)
Breakout Star Of The Year
Roman Reigns (WWE: 33%)
Event Of The Year
AEW's Tribute to Brodie Lee (AEW: 42%)
Match Of The Year
Men's Royal Rumble (WWE: 32%)
Thanks to everyone who voted, here are all of the categories if you want to take a look back:
Tuesday (1/5): Male Wrestler Of The Year
Wednesday (1/6): Female Wrestler Of The Year
Thursday (1/7): Tag Team Of The Year
Friday (1/8): Cruiserweight / X-Division / Jr. Heavyweight Of The Year
Saturday (1/9): Breakout Star Of The Year
Sunday (1/10): Event Of The Year
Monday (1/11): Match Of The Year
If you want to look back, here are the winners from 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.