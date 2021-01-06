The next WWE NXT Takeover special has been announced for Valentine's Day.

It was announced during tonight's NXT New Year's Evil special that the next NXT Takeover event will take place on Sunday, February 14.

The Valentine's Day Takeover will take place from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and will air live on the WWE Network.

There's no word yet on the full title for the first Takeover of 2021, or matches planned for the event, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.