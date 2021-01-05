WWE is "very interested" in signing free agent pro wrestler Marty Scurll, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

As noted, Scurll and ROH mutually parted ways on Monday, a year after Scurll signed a contract extension with the company.

According to Meltzer, WWE does not view the accusations against Scurll -- from the #SpeakingOut movement -- as a reason to not sign the 32-year-old British wrestler, especially since there were no criminal charges filed against him for the sexual assault allegations.

The Observer also noted that it would be "more difficult" for AEW to sign Scurll because they would get a lot of heat for hiring him. Meltzer added that WWE and NJPW are two companies that share a different outlook toward past allegations and are willing to give talents second chances.

Scurll was supposed to be a part of the original AEW core, according to Meltzer. However, he told ROH brass that he would stay with the company until December's Final Battle event before going to AEW. Scurll was expected to debut on AEW Dynamite on December 18, 2019, before he decided to sign the most lucrative contract in ROH history, also becoming the head of creative. At the time, Scurll reportedly got a lucrative offer from WWE as well.

Scurll, who is not an American citizen, would have to get a new job to stay in the U.S., noted Meltzer.