Natalya debuted new entrance music last night on WWE SmackDown.

The new theme opens with the iconic Hart family guitar screech, but continues with an updated instrumental to follow. The song emphasizes drums more than Natalya's previous entrance theme, which was essentially a carbon copy of Bret Hart's, which focused heavily on the guitar screeches and rifts.

This updated theme marks Natalya's first new entrance music in over a decade. The former SmackDown Women's Champion experimented with a couple of different themes in her first few years on WWE's main roster, before adopting the famous theme with The Hart Dynasty in 2009.

You can see Natalya's entrance from this past Friday's SmackDown complete with her updated music below: