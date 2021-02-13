Nia Jax, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, was involved in another awkward spot on this week’s SmackDown, just days after yelling out “my hole!” in a Tables Match against Lana on RAW.

After confronting Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair along with her tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, Jax was dropped butt first on the apron and left in immense pain. Earlier in the segment, Banks and Belair taunted Jax after The Boss played footage of the original “my hole!” spot from RAW.

Jax took to Twitter after SmackDown went off the air.

She wrote, “Two absolutely disrespectful “superstars” on #Smackdown… THIS is why we don’t come to Friday nights!!”

In another tweet, Jax wrote, “I hate this acct [sic],” while responding to WWE’s Twitter account sharing a clip of Jax.

See below for her tweets: