– Next Tuesday, Jon Moxley is set to make an appearance on the Misery Index on TBS at 10:30 pm ET. Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette, also announced he’d be on her Oral Sessions podcast to discuss relationship advice in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“Heyooooo, tomorrow my handsome husband is gonna join me for a very exclusive Valentine’s edish of Oral Sessions,” Paquette wrote. “My show, ya pervs! We’re gonna dole out some relationship advice — send us some questions using #DrFeelGood.”

NEXT TUESDAY on @MiseryIndexTBS, @JonMoxley makes a special guest appearance and has an interesting story to share.

– Sammy Guevara quit the Inner Circle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite after things boiled over with fellow member, MJF. Guevara told Jericho if he had one more issue with MJF, he was going to leave the group, and that’s exactly what he did. While exiting the venue, Alex Marvez asked him why he’s leaving the group? Guevara said he has to refocus and needs some time away from AEW. On social media, Sammy commented on punching MJF in the ribs after MJF tried to secretly record their conversation earlier tonight.

“I’ve been wanting to do that for a long time,” Guevara wrote.