Kylie Rae reportedly remains under contract to Impact Wrestling.

Rae made headlines earlier this week after Warrior Wrestling announced that she is making her return to the business to defend her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title at their event on Saturday, June 5, the first of a three-show Stadium Series.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Rae is still signed to Impact. Impact originally announced back in March 2020 that Rae had signed a long-term contract with the company. It appears that contract is still valid.

There’s no word on if there has been recent contact between Rae and Impact officials, or if she might return to work for the promotion now that she is returning to pro wrestling for Warrior Wrestling.

Rae was under contract to Impact back in early November 2020 when she announced that she was “unwell” and was no longer a pro wrestler. Rae has not wrestled since the October 13 Impact Wrestling episode, where she defeated Kimber Lee.

Rae made headlines back in 2019 when she became the first women’s wrestler signed by AEW. She left the promotion after wrestling just one match, which was the Fatal 4 Way at Double Or Nothing 2019. That match also featured Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, and the winner, Britt Baker. Rae ended up going to Impact soon after leaving AEW, where she feuded with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She was scheduled to challenge Purrazzo at the Bound For Glory 2020 pay-per-view, but she did not appear. She then made the announcement on leaving pro wrestling just a few days later.

Rae has held the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title since capturing it from Tessa Blanchard on September 12 of this year. She made just one successful title defense after that, defeating Madison Rayne on September 26.

As seen in the tweet below, Warrior Wrestling has announced that Rae will be wrestling Thunder Rosa in her return match. You can click here for full details on Rae’s return and the Stadium Series.

Rae still has not returned to social media following the time she took away from everything last year.

Stay tuned for more.