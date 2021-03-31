Tuesday’s taped Impact Wrestling episode, featuring James Storm defeating Eric Young in the main event for his 1000th match, drew just 38,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150, so there are no rankings for viewership and the key demographic rating.

These numbers are down from last week’s episode, which drew 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #146 on the Cable Top 150 and #135 for the night in viewership.

This was the final Tuesday night Impact episode on AXS. The show moves to Thursday nights beginning next week.

Unless this is some sort of error from Nielsen, this would be the record low for the show since it moved to AXS in the fall of 2019.

This week’s Impact viewership is down 67.24% from last week, while the 18-49 rating is down 75% from last week.

This week’s Impact viewership was down 68.9% from the same week in 2020.

The UCLA vs. Michigan college basketball game on TBS topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.82 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership, drawing 6.886 million viewers.

Pooch Perfect on ABC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 0.60 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.024 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker, along with the top 5 moments from this week’s show:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 38,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 6 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode