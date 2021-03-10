Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW seeing it’s best viewership in months

* Superstars left off WrestleMania 37 promotional graphics

* Backstage news on William Regal’s “game-changing announcements”

* Molly Holly going into the WWE Hall of Fame

* John Laurinaitis resuming his job as Head Of Talent Relations

* Randy Orton vs. Soulja Boy

* Joey Janela wishing death on his harshest critics

Nick’s interview with Daniel Garcia. Including Garcia discussing:

* How he broke into the pro wrestling business

* His tag matches on AEW Dark

* Wrestling Tyler Rust on WWE NXT

* His upcoming Limitless Wrestling Championship match with new WWE PC recruit Christian Cassanova

* What his big goals are

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think should be included in the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class

