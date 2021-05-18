Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Angelico vs. Vary Morales

* Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs

* Kris Statlander vs. Diamante

* Nick Comoroto vs. Adrian Alanis

* Chuck Taylor vs. Aaron Rourke

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dean Alexander

* Sonny Kiss vs. Serpentico

* Matt Sydal vs. Marty Casaus

* Dante Martin vs. Falco

* Luther vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Griff Garrison vs. Deonn Rusman

* Danny Limelight vs. Kal Jak

* Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Vertvixen and Jazmin Allure

* 10 vs. Ryzin

* Cezar Bononi vs. Marko Stunt

* Lee Johnson (w/ Cody Rhodes) vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Nyla Rose vs. Reka Tenaka

* Evil Uno and Colt Cabana vs. Tamilian Vineesh and Duncan Mitchell